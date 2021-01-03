Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report $52.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.91 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $224.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.51 million to $225.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $239.36 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $258.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

PBYI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 318,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,421. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $407.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

