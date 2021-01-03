Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Earns Sell Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. Puma has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $116.99.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

