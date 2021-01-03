Pundi X (NPXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.20 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00273051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.81 or 0.02067740 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.