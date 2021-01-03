Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

