Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.00. Pyxus International shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 4,374 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Old Holdco, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

