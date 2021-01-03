Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,327 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 266,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,687 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

