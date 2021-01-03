Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quad/Graphics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 287,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,466,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

In related news, Director John S. Shiely acquired 50,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

