RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,690.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 28.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

