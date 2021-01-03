Rapids Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.