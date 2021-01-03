RedFOX Labs [old] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00270102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.02073994 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.