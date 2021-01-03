ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $222.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revenue growth at CER across ResMed’s key operating segments, Total Sleep and Respiratory Care and SaaS, in the first-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Reopening of sleep labs and physician practices across many geographies and robust adoption of digital health solutions look encouraging. Strength in ventilators and mask sales and sequential improvement in new patient volume amid the pandemic bode well. Expansion of both margins and a strong solvency level buoy optimism. Increasing opportunities in new markets also boosts investor confidence. ResMed’s fiscal first-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. Yet, fall in manufacturing and procurement efficiencies is discouraging. Other issues like reimbursement headwind, competitive bidding and stiff competition persist.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $212.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.68. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $6,176,235 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after buying an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 535.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ResMed by 225.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

