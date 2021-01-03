Reviewing Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Kforce shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Kforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kforce and Dalrada Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.35 billion 0.69 $130.86 million $2.35 17.91 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 17.12 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kforce and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 4 2 0 2.33 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kforce presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.60%. Given Kforce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kforce is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 3.77% 32.56% 12.29% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

Risk & Volatility

Kforce has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.64, indicating that its stock price is 764% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kforce beats Dalrada Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

