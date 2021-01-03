Reviewing Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VirnetX and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolby Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dolby Laboratories has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.10%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than VirnetX.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40% Dolby Laboratories 19.91% 9.89% 8.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VirnetX and Dolby Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $90,000.00 3,979.30 -$19.18 million N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.16 billion 8.39 $231.36 million $2.30 42.23

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats VirnetX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

