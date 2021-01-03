Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $18.48 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $466,977.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

