RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Trading Down 0.4%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 27,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 27,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get RYB Education alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RYB Education, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.