Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 996.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

