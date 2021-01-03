Safe (SAFE) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $103,179.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 264.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.