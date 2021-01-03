SALT Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SALT has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $79,713.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

