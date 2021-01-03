Samuel C. Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EGHT opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in 8X8 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

