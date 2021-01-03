Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

