Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.57.

SRPT stock opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

