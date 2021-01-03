Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Scholar Rock worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

