Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

