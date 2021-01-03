SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0014

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $33,418.62 and $81.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

