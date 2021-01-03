Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Head to Head Contrast

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $187.57 million 2.84 $48.87 million $3.80 10.22 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 4.69 $98.74 million $2.01 14.65

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than First Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 25.01% 8.88% 1.23% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 22.36% 8.61% 1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats First Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

