SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 635,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,968. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

