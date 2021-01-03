Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBP. 6 Meridian grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 520.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 66,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter valued at $635,000.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

