Sei Investments Co. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AX opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

