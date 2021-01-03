Sei Investments Co. Has $727,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

