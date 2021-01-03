Sei Investments Co. Has $755,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 501,698 shares during the period. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.