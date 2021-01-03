Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Forterra worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

