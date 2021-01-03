Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,733 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

