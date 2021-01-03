Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 54.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 32.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $105.85 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.