Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,036 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PGTI stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.