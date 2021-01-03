Sei Investments Co. Sells 521,867 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK opened at $17.15 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

