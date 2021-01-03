Sei Investments Co. Takes $665,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $326,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,953 shares of company stock valued at $20,285,393. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.