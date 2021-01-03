Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $158.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.12 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $589.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $665.33 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $676.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,814. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,718. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 154,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

