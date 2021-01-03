Sentinel Chain (SENC) One Day Volume Tops $62,404.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $185,975.97 and approximately $62,404.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00273051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $667.81 or 0.02067740 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

