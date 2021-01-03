Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives $48.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Service Co. International by 162.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

