SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

SIBN opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,827. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

