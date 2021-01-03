Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$42,500.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$722,500.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.15.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3981065 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

