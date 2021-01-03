SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $81,802.65 and $6,191.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00170948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00511413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019282 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003317 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

