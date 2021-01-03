Skycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $632,552.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.83 million and $632,552.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

