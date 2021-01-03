SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.69 Million

Analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $366.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.48 million and the highest is $381.90 million. SLM reported sales of $419.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

