Small Love Potion Trading 12% Lower This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $799,160.07 and approximately $114,139.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

