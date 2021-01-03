Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $330,400.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.