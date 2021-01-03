SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.