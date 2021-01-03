Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sohu.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

