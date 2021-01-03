SolarCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $456.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00455356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.