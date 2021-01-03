SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $575.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $575.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00480076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

